GREENSBORO — Online retailer Amazon.com, which is opening a fulfillment center in Kernersville, will be the featured employer at an Aug. 15 job fair being hosted by Goodwill Industry of Central North Carolina.
The job fair is noon to 4 p.m. at Greensboro Christian Church at 3232 Yanceyville St.
Amazon won't start the hiring process until next year. But the online retail giant will be at the fair to talk about the application process for the fulfillment center targeted to open next year at 7941 National Service Road in Kernersville.
Amazon is planning to hire 1,000 employees for the center.
In addition to Amazon, Triad Goodwill will feature other employers including UPS, Mountaire Farms, Greensboro Fire Department, BPR Properties, KDH Defense Systems, Box Board Products, Rhino Sports & Entertainment, Sodexo, Source Receivables Management and others
Admission to the fair is free.
For more information, contact Triad Goodwill’s Greensboro Career Center at 336-544-5305.