HAMPTON, Ga. — A.J. Allmendinger finally won on an oval.
He might just retire.
Taking advantage of mistakes by the three leaders, the 38-year-old cruised to victory by nearly 2 seconds over pole-sitter Noah Gragson in the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.
“Oh my god,” Allmendinger said as he climbed from his No. 16 Chevrolet. “I won on an oval.”
Allmendinger, who first came to prominence in open-wheel racing, claimed a single victory during more than a decade in the top-level Cup series, and he had three previous Xfinity wins — all on road courses. Now, he’s filled in a big hole on his resume.
“All I ever wanted to do was win on an oval,” said Allmendinger, who has only a part-time job in the Xfinity Series after losing his Cup ride after the 2018 season. “I have a lot of success in so many forms of racing.”
Allmendinger started 30th but quickly showed the strength of his car, spending much of the day running in the top 10. Then, after the final caution of the day, the top three cars — Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric and Justin Allgaier — were all caught speeding on pit road. That pushed Allmendinger into the top spot on the restart with 34 laps to go. He held on the rest of the way.
TRUCK SERIES: Taking advantage of a late caution, Grant Enfinger passed local favorite Austin Hill on the final lap to win the NASCAR Truck Series race in overtime.
