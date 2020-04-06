Allen D. N. Lloyd, 20, of High Point.

Charges: Assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, intimidating or interfering with witnesses and cyber stalking.

Lloyd initially paid a $75,000 secured bond on the assault charge and was released on Friday. However, later that evening police say, Lloyd threatened to kill some of the witnesses and the additional charges were added.

He ultimately turned himself in at the police department and is now being held on a $2 million secured bond at the High Point jail.