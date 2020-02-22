Joyemovement, www.joyemovement.com
Warren's mission is to tell the stories of the African Diaspora and explore the Afro-Future through dance.
When did you form your dance company? After living in New York for about seven years, I moved to Greensboro with my husband and infant daughter. After about a year, I became restless with wanting to perform the work I was beginning to create in New York. In New York, I was fortunate to work with women of the Urban Bush Women lineage like Christal Brown and Paloma McGregor and other women choreographers who told powerful stories with their choreography.
In 2014, I decided to create Joyemovement to give professional dancers in this region an opportunity to continue performing professionally.
Why did you want to form a dance company? Around 2013 when the trial of George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin was happening, I began to feel enraged. I had all of these questions and frustrations and I needed to work out how I was processing what was happening in the world, what happened in the past and what was continuing to happen. I knew I could only do that through choreography. This was another major reason I began Joyemovement.
What styles of dance did you perform? I focus on performing and creating contemporary/modern dance work. I also infuse West African movement principles into my contemporary work as well.
What dancer do you admire? There are so many. But the first time I saw Alicia Graf Mack when she was in the Dance Theater of Harlem on a field trip to the Kennedy Center when I was in high school I began to follow her career. I've seen her perform many times when she was with the Ailey Company and now she is a mom and the director of dance at Juilliard. I love how she keeps evolving. That inspires me.
What brings you joy? I love to read. When I was a child I always had too much energy and a defiant spirit, so I used to get grounded often for some reason or another. The only thing I was allowed to do was read. I long for those days now of lying in bed with my book light and just reading for hours. I recently joined the Well-Read Black Girl book club chapter in Greensboro. I also love listening to podcasts, snuggling up with my little ones and talking to my husband until the wee hours of the night.
How does this area play a role in your art? One of my mentors once challenged me to think about whether this region would be ready for the work I wanted to create or viable for a dance company. Greensboro has an amazing artists' community of nationally-recognized artists and presenters who are able to bring other nationally-recognized artists either here or nearby. Because of all the universities and colleges and several excellent dance programs from K-12 and in higher ed, dancers want the option to make their home here and not have to go to another city to continue their dance career.
What are you working on right now? I'm currently in development of a three-part piece which will premiere over the next few years. "A Wicked Silence" is a dance exploration of the consequences of the eugenics program in North Carolina. From 1919-1977, there was forced sterilization of patients of publicly-funded institutions that were judged to be "'mentally defective or feeble-minded' by authorities” which later evolved into impoverished populations. This dance performance project will bring these stories to light in the context of new policies that are being proposed, which greatly affect the life and liberty of the poor in the 21st century.
What is your dream for your dance company? My goal is to reach as many audience members as we possibly can. I want to regularly tour the United States and perform internationally. I would like the company to be financially stable to support the dancers as a full-time job with benefits (which currently doesn't happen).
What is the best way for an audience to view a dance performance? I think it depends on the work. I am currently interested in creating intimate settings for my work and also figuring out how to make more come alive outdoors. I like for the audience to feel the dancers' energy and possibly internal emotion. That sometimes happens best in different settings like a bar, an art gallery, in the woods, etc.
