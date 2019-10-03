ALDS: Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees
A look at the best-of-five American League Division Series between the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees:
Season Series: Yankees won 4-2.
Projected Lineups:
Twins: C Mitch Garver (.273, 31 HRs, 67 RBIs, .630 slugging percentage in 93 games), SS Jorge Polanco (.295, 22, 79, 40 2Bs), DH Nelson Cruz (.311, 41, 108, .639 slugging percentage in 120 games), 3B Miguel Sanó (.247, 34, 79, 159 Ks in 105 games), LF Eddie Rosario (.276, 32, 109), CF Max Kepler (.252, 36, 90), 1B C.J. Cron (.253, 25, 78), RF Marwin Gonzalez (.264, 15, 55) or Jake Cave (.258, 8, 25 in 72 games) or LaMonte Wade Jr. (.196, 2, 5, 11 walks in 69 PAs), 2B Jonathan Schoop (.256, 23, 59) or Luis Arraez (.334, 4, 28 in 92 games).
Yankees: 1B DJ LeMahieu (.327, 26, 102), RF Aaron Judge (.272, 27, 55 in 102 games), CF Brett Gardner (.251, 28, 74), LF Giancarlo Stanton (.288, 3, 13 in 18 games), C Gary Sánchez (.232, 34, 77 in 106 games), DH Edwin Encarnación (.244, 34, 86 in 109 games for Mariners and Yankees), SS Didi Gregorius (.238, 16, 61 in 82 games), 2B Gleyber Torres (.278, 38, 90), 3B Gio Urshela (.314, 21, 74 in 132 games).
Starting Pitchers:
Twins: RH José Berríos (14-8, 3.68 ERA, 195 Ks in 200 1/3 IP), RH Jake Odorizzi (15-7, 3.51, 178 Ks, 159 IP).
Yankees: LH James Paxton (15-6, 3.82), RH Masahiro Tanaka (11-9, 4.45), RH Luis Severino (1-1, 1.50, 17 Ks, 12 IP in 3 starts), LH J.A. Happ (12-8, 4.91 in 30 starts and 1 relief appearance) or RH Chad Green (4-4, 4.17, 98 Ks in 69 innings overall; 0-1, 3.72, 32 Ks in 19 1/3 IP as opener).
Matchups:
Sixth playoff meeting between teams and Yankees have advanced each time with 3-1 ALDS wins in 2003 and 2004, 3-0 ALDS sweeps in 2009 and 2010, and 8-4 victory in 2017 wild-card game after falling behind 3-0. ... Since 2002, including the 13-2 postseason record, Yankees are 100-37 against Twins. ... Yankees took two of three from Minnesota at home in May and two of three at Target Field in July series that included 20 homers — 12 by New York. In that series, Yankees outscored Twins just 30-27 but had 48 hits, including 24 for extra bases. The win by New York on July 23, a 14-12 decision in 10 innings, was just the second major league game in last 40 years with blown leads in top of the eighth, bottom of the eighth, top of the ninth and bottom of the ninth. ... Polanco, Rosario and Kepler were only Twins starters in lineup for 2017 wild-card game expected to factor in this series. ... Minnesota rookie skipper Rocco Baldelli will be managing his first postseason game, after replacing 2017 AL Manager of the Year Paul Molitor following last season.
