ATLANTA — To everyone declaring Clemson the new kingpin of college football, don’t forget that team from Tuscaloosa. Ala., is determined to reclaim its crown.
The second-ranked Crimson Tide opens another season with championship aspirations as a huge favorite to beat Duke in today’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which just happens to be the place where Alabama captured its most recent national title less than 20 months ago.
Since then, the Tide made its fourth straight appearance in the title game, only to get blown out by Clemson 44-16.
The Tigers are starting 2019 at No. 1.
“It’s a new season,” Alabama safety Xavier McKinney said. “We’re not worried about last season. It happened. We’re moving on from it. All we can focus on is this season and trying to go for the big goals.”
For the Crimson Tide, that means a national championship.
Nothing less will do.
Up first is Duke, which would have a much better chance if this was basketball season. The Blue Devils did win eight games a year ago, but they’re a whopping five-touchdown underdog to the Tide, which hasn’t lost an opening game — or many games, period — since Nick Saban took over as coach in 2007. This is the eighth straight season that Alabama has started with a neutral-site game, and none of the previous outings was much of a challenge.
The average margin in those games: 39-13.
“They’re the most talented team top to bottom in the country,” said Duke coach David Cutcliffe, who hopes taking a shot at Alabama will serve as a catalyst for strengthening his own program. “How do you walk away from that opportunity? I feel great about that decision. Challenging, yes, but how do you grow? This is what you’re supposed to do.”
