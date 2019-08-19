Wesleyan’s Nathan Cox (left) and Grimsley’s Jovan Bopp fight for the ball in the first game of the Triad Cup at Bryan Park in Browns Summit on Tuesday. Details weren’t available at press time. The competition pits Wesleyan, Grimsley and Page. Game two is Thursday matching Grimsley against Page. See more photos from Khadejeh Nikouyeh from the Wesleyan-Grimsley soccer game at the News & Record’s HSXtra.com.
Grimsley's Nate Randall (center) heads the ball against Wesleyan in the first game of the Triad Cup at Bryan Park in Browns Summit on Tuesday. Details weren't available at press time. The competition is between Wesleyan, Grimsley and Page. Game two is Thursday, matching Grimsley against Page.
Wesleyan’s Ethan Twiddy controls the ball against Grimsley at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, N.C., on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Wesleyan’s Carter Huffman (left) kicks past Grimsley’s John Johnson at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, N.C., on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.