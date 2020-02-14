Butler 4
N.C. A&T 2
Why the Aggies lost: A lack of timely offense was the main problem for the Aggies in the season opener against the Bulldogs. They left 12 runners on base, including leaving the bases loaded twice. In the seventh inning, the Aggies had the bases loaded and only one out, but Camden Williamson struck out and Alex Bibb flew out to left field to let Butler off the hook. The Aggies also had a chance in the bottom of the ninth, but left runners on second and third to end the game.
Key performers: Aggies: Dustin Baber 2-for-4, 1 RBI; Alex Bibb 2-for-4; Tony Mack 2-for-4, 1 run scored. Bulldogs: Nick Ortega 2-for-3, 2 RBI’s; Duncan Hewitt 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Brady McGrath 1-for-3, 1 BB, 1 run scored.
Notable: The Aggies sent Michael Johnson out to start the game on the mound. Johnson went five innings, only surrendering two earned runs. He also struck out five and walked two in the process. ... The Aggies’ bullpen was effective on Friday afternoon, going four innings while only giving up one run.
Records
Aggies: 0-1
Bulldogs: 1-0
Up next
Aggies: vs Butler, 3:30 p.m. today
Bulldogs: vs North Carolina A&T, 3:30 p.m. today
