N.C. A&T 27
Charleston Southern 21
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jah-Maine Martin had moved on to Charleston Southern by the time the Aggies bus was pulling out of Durham last week.
N.C. A&T’s 45-13 Week 2 loss at Duke wasn’t indicative of the type of team Martin believes the No. 17 Aggies are this season. Martin believes them to be tougher, more resilient, the type to respond to a 32-point loss with a hard-fought road win the following week.
Martin rushed for a career-high 299 yards and two touchdowns to lead A&T past Charleston Southern, 27-21, Saturday at Buccaneer Field in North Charleston.
The junior back ran for 221 yards in the second half alone. He finished averaging 12 yards per carry in what was the fourth-best rushing performance in Aggies history.
“We said we were going to put (last week) behind us, come out here and do what we do,” Martin said. “The running back has to be the spark plug of the offense. I just took that to the head and said, ‘it’s time to go.’ ”
Charleston Southern controlled much of the opening half. Bucs sophomore quarterback Jack Chambers threw for 160 yards on 13-of-19 passing and scored two touchdowns through the first two quarters.
“We started so flat. That terrified us,” A&T coach Sam Washington said. “But we felt if we could regroup, get back in the locker room and get back on track, we’d be fine.”
Martin injected life into the Aggies with an 84-yard sprint to the end zone in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Kylil Carter hit Elijah Bell on a short slant for the two-point conversion that evened the game 14-all.
The Aggies secondary tightened in the second half, limiting Chambers to 22 yards with two crucial interceptions.
It wasn’t alignment adjustments so much as it was personnel. The Aggies started Chris Mosely at cornerback in the second half and expanded Jalen Bethea’s role in the secondary.
“The main adjustment was getting two new guys out there that wanted to play,” Washington said. “We didn’t change what were doing but who we were doing it with.”
Charleston Southern was threatening at the Aggies’ 12-yard line midway through the third quarter, but Antoine Wilder jumped a route and intercepted Chambers in the end zone to end the drive.
Moseley later snagged an interception off the turf at the Bucs’ 36-yard line two minutes into the fourth quarter. It led to a 46-yard go-ahead field goal from Noel Ruiz with 11:20 left.
Ruiz converted a 27-yard field goal with less than seven minutes remaining. Martin then weaved a 76-yard highlight run on the Aggies’ following possession to extend a 27-14 lead with under six minutes left.
“It’s like instinct,” Martin said. “You see the end zone, and I had to do what I had to do.”
Just as Martin refused to dwell on last week’s loss, he doesn’t plan to celebrate this week’s win much. He was satisfied with the career effort but not overly excitd.
The score was too close, he thought.
So don’t expect Martin to rest on his laurels.
As the A&T bus pulled out of North Charleston, he was, of course, already moving on to the A&T’s next opponent — Delaware State in their Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener next Thursday at Aggie Stadium.
“On to the next,” he said with a smile.
