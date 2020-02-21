N.C. A&T 60
Howard 55
How the Aggies won: The Aggies fell behind early on, trailing 21-7 after the first quarter. They rallied over the next two quarters, winning them 41-15 to take a 12 point lead into the fourt quarter.
Key performers: Bison: Ayonna Williams 15 points, 5 rebounds. Aggies: Cinia McCray 16 points, 4 rebounds, Jasmen Walton 12 points, 4 rebounds.
Records
Bison: 14-11, 6-6 MEAC
Aggies: 17-8, 9-4 MEAC
