Lehigh 11
North Carolina A&T 6
Why the Aggies lost
An error by the Aggies allowed Lehigh to turn a three-run first inning into a five-run inning. Lehigh’s big first inning was the difference in the game.
Key performers
Mountain Hawks: IF Casey Rother, 3-for-5, 2 RBIs; IF Gerard Sweeney 3-for-6, 3 runs.
Aggies: IF Tony Mack 3-for-5, 1 RBI; OF Camden Williamson, 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 run.
Records
Mountain Hawks: 5-8
Aggies: 6-8
