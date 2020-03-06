Lehigh 11

North Carolina A&T 6

Why the Aggies lost

An error by the Aggies allowed Lehigh to turn a three-run first inning into a five-run inning. Lehigh’s big first inning was the difference in the game.

Key performers

Mountain Hawks: IF Casey Rother, 3-for-5, 2 RBIs; IF Gerard Sweeney 3-for-6, 3 runs.

Aggies: IF Tony Mack 3-for-5, 1 RBI; OF Camden Williamson, 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 run.

Records

Mountain Hawks: 5-8

Aggies: 6-8

Load comments