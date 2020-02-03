N.C. A&T 66
S.C. State 55
Why the Aggies won
The Aggies didn’t shoot all that well from the field, only converting on 36% of their field goal attempts and 20% of their three-point attempts, but they did bring it on the defensive end. A&T forced the Bulldogs into 22 turnovers and turned those into 22 points.
Key performers
Bulldogs: Zeleria Simpson 17 points, 3-of-4 3PT; Jacquece Alston 11 points, 8 rebounds.
Aggies: Jasmen Walton 17 points, 5 rebounds; Cinia McCray 15 points, 6 rebounds.
Records
Bulldogs: 3-19, 2-7 MEAC
Aggies: 15-6, 7-2 MEAC
Up next
Bulldogs: vs Delaware State, 5:30 p.m. Monday
Aggies: at Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m. Saturday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.