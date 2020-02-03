N.C. A&T 66

S.C. State 55

Why the Aggies won

The Aggies didn’t shoot all that well from the field, only converting on 36% of their field goal attempts and 20% of their three-point attempts, but they did bring it on the defensive end. A&T forced the Bulldogs into 22 turnovers and turned those into 22 points.

Key performers

Bulldogs: Zeleria Simpson 17 points, 3-of-4 3PT; Jacquece Alston 11 points, 8 rebounds.

Aggies: Jasmen Walton 17 points, 5 rebounds; Cinia McCray 15 points, 6 rebounds.

Records

Bulldogs: 3-19, 2-7 MEAC

Aggies: 15-6, 7-2 MEAC

Up next

Bulldogs: vs Delaware State, 5:30 p.m. Monday

Aggies: at Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m. Saturday

Load comments