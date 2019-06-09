BRAVES 7, MARLINS 6 (12): Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning and Matt Joyce delivered a tiebreaking RBI single in the 12th to help Atlanta rally past Miami.
YANKEES 7, INDIANS 6 (10): Aaron Hicks delivered an RBI double with two outs in the 10th inning as New York overcame stunning errors in the ninth to avoid a sweep.
METS 6, ROCKIES 1: Noah Syndergaard allowed one hit in seven shutout innings and Todd Frazier homered and drove in four runs to lift New York past Colorado.
TWINS 12, TIGERS 2: Nelson Cruz homered for the fourth straight game and Minnesota connected four times in all to rout Detroit.
DIAMONDBACKS 8, BLUE JAYS 2: Carson Kelly and Ketel Marte homered during an eight-run burst in the third inning and Arizona beat Toronto to complete a three-game sweep.
REDS 4, PHILLIES 3: Joey Votto tied the game with a two-out single in the seventh inning and Eugenio Suárez followed with the go-ahead hit to rally Cincinnati over Philadelphia.
RAYS 6, RED SOX 1: Brandon Lowe hit a pair of solo homers, and Blake Snell baffled Boston’s lineup.
WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 2: Eloy Jimenez launched a 471-foot home run and Reynaldo Lopez bounced back with six effective innings.
ASTROS 4, ORIOLES 0: Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run homer in his major league debut and Wade Miley pitched into the seventh inning to lift Houston past Baltimore.
BREWERS 5, PIRATES 2: Mike Moustakas launched a homer that won a new car for a fan. NL MVP Christian Yelich hit his major-league leading 24th home run on his bobblehead day as Milwaukee rolled.
DODGERS 1, GIANTS 0: Walker Buehler and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and Los Angeles beat ace Madison Bumgarner and San Francisco.
NATIONALS 5, PADRES 2: Howie Kendrick, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon hit consecutive home runs off Craig Stammen in the eighth inning and Stephen Strasburg beat his hometown team again.
MARINERS 9, ANGELS 3: Edwin Encarnación hit two homers, including the 400th of his career, and Tom Murphy added two more in Seattle’s victory over Los Angeles.
ATHLETICS 9, RANGERS 8: Khris Davis homered for the first time in nearly a month as Oakland built an eight-run lead, then hung on.