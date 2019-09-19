BRAVES 5, PHILLIES 4: Ronald Acuña became the second-youngest player in baseball history to hit 40 homers in a season, Freddie Freeman also drove in two runs and Atlanta clinched at least a tie for first place in the NL East with a victory over Philadelphia. With eight games left in the regular season, a second straight division title seems a formality for the Braves. They hold a 91/2-game lead over the Washington Nationals. The Braves can officially let loose as soon as today with either a victory over the San Francisco Giants or if Washington loses at Miami. After winning the first two games of the series, Philadelphia’s postseason hopes took another blow. The Phillies came into the day trailing both Milwaukee and the Chicago Cubs by three games for the NL’s second wild-card spot. MARINERS 6, PIRATES 5 (11): Shed Long had three hits and scored the go-ahead run in the 11th on an unusual inning-ending double play as Seattle beat Pittsburgh. The Mariners swept the three-game series between last-place teams and sent the Pirates to their sixth straight loss. RED SOX 5, GIANTS 4: Eduardo Rodriguez struck out 10 over six innings of two-hit ball, and Xander Bogaerts had a pair of RBI singles to lead Boston over San Francisco. Rodriguez (18-6) walked two and allowed one unearned run to keep alive his hopes of a 20-win season.Madison Bumgarner (9-9) lost in his first career start at Fenway Park, giving up five runs on nine hits in five innings while striking out seven. BREWERS 5, PADRES 1: Lorenzo Cain homered before leaving with a sore ankle, Brewers pitchers combined to strike out 16 and Milwaukee improved its playoff position by beating San Diego. The Brewers are 7-2 since reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich broke his right kneecap on a foul ball. Milwaukee moved within one game of Washington for the top NL wild-card spot.
