ACE (copy)

A spotter takes a break between races at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, N.C., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Ace Speedway raced on Saturday night under increasing heat, as drivers took note of the scrutiny faced by track owners Robert Turner and Jason Turner, who turned down a request from Gov. Roy Cooper to halt the program with fans in the stands. Story, B2.

Load comments