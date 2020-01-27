GREENSBORO — The ACC has fined Notre Dame $20,000 and publicly reprimanded Fighting Irish basketball coach Mike Brey for his comments about officiating after Saturday’s 1-point loss at Florida State.
The league announced the penalties Monday, saying Brey’s comments “were in violation” of the league’s sportsmanship policy that states that public criticism of officiating “is not in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics.”
“I will take my medicine and accept the responsibility on that,” Brey said on the ACC coaches’ teleconference later Monday. “And I’ll try and be a good guy the rest of the season, but I can’t guarantee anything.”
Brey referenced several issues after the 85-84 loss to the Seminoles, including a technical foul called on the Irish bench with 2:31 left. He also mentioned game official John Gaffney by name as he left the news conference in Tallahassee.
“We’re treated by the officials like we haven’t brought football as a full member (to the league), but yet we get a full share of the ACC Network TV, are you kidding me?” Brey said, a reference to Notre Dame’s independence in football even as it remains a member of all other league sports.
Moments later, a frustrated Brey waved both hands as he got up to leave and continued his comments as he left the room.
“You’ve got to be kidding me, man,” Brey said, raising his voice. “Come on, man. We’re in the league, too.”
