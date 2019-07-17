Sky Fishing

Antonio Winfield cast his line into the lake at Hester Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, July 15, 2019. Winfield found a shady spot on the bank to try his luck. He said he had been fishing at the lake for years and had caught some big catfish in the past.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

