Athletes returning: A&T athletes are not on campus for summer classes or workouts. Women’s basketball players returned Thursday, and men’s basketball and football players can return Sunday. Everyone else will return in August. Some track and field athletes live in Greensboro, and A&T will make provisions for them to begin conditioning.
Waviers: No. The university is still working on a community mitigation statement/pledge. "It will focus on the shared responsibilities we have with and toward each other to keep each other safe," athletics director Earl Hilton writes. "The statement will be for all A&T students, not just student-athletes."
Releasing athlete-specific statistics: Undetermined. "I am not sure if we have discussed that in any detail," Hilton writes. "I will need to check with others to see if we can, should or will share that data. My inclination would be to share, but I cannot commit to that today. ... I’m just not sure what our institutional comfort level will be with medical-type data."
