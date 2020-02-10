A recap of A&T's loss to Florida A&M tonight.
Score
Florida A&M 80, A&T 60
What it means
A&T loses its share of the MEAC lead, dropping one game behind N.C. Central, which beat Morgan State 58-57. A&T and Central will not play again before they meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro.
Why the Rattlers won
Florida A&M survived going the final 5:18 of the first half without a basket and going down 31-25 at halftime. But the Rattlers took the lead with just more than 15 minutes remaining and didn't trail again.
Stars
A&T: Ronald Jackson, 14 points; Tyler Maye, 11 points; Andre Jackson, 10 points.
Florida A&M: MJ Randolph, 18 points; Evins Desir, 15 points.
Records
A&T: 8-3 MEAC, 12-14 overall
Florida A&M: 7-4, 9-13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.