A recap of A&T's loss to Florida A&M tonight.

Score

Florida A&M 80, A&T 60

What it means

A&T loses its share of the MEAC lead, dropping one game behind N.C. Central, which beat Morgan State 58-57. A&T and Central will not play again before they meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro.

Why the Rattlers won

Florida A&M survived going the final 5:18 of the first half without a basket and going down 31-25 at halftime. But the Rattlers took the lead with just more than 15 minutes remaining and didn't trail again. 

Stars

A&T: Ronald Jackson, 14 points; Tyler Maye, 11 points; Andre Jackson, 10 points.

Florida A&M: MJ Randolph, 18 points; Evins Desir, 15 points.

Records

A&T: 8-3 MEAC, 12-14 overall

Florida A&M: 7-4, 9-13.

