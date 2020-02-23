Delaware 4
N.C. A&T 1
N.C. A&T 4
Gardner-Webb 2
Staff report
The N.C. A&T baseball team split Saturday’s doubleheader at Gardner-Webb’s Bill Masters Filed at John Henry Moss Stadium.
The Aggies dropped a 4-1
decision to Delaware in Game 1 before bouncing back with a victory against host Gardner-Webb in the second game.
The Aggies got the bats going in the second game with 10 hits against future Big South foe Gardner-Webb (4-2). With the game tied in the top of the ninth, A&T orchestrated a two-run inning to take a 4-2 lead. Dustin Baber led the Aggies offensively with a 3-for-5 performance with an RBI and run scored. Justin Rodriguez went 1 for 3 with a triple, the first of the season for A&T.
The Aggies will head to Chapel Hill on Tuesday to take on North Carolina at 4 p.m.
