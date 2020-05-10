FILE — In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, then- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Carson, Calif. Jacoby Brissett’s role has changed. Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich doesn’t believe anything else will with his now backup quarterback. Brissett lost the starting job two weeks ago when the Colts agreed to sign free agent Philip Rivers to a one-year contract. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)