During two interviews lasting nearly an hour, former University of Illinois guard Jeffrey Jordan — the oldest son of Michael Jordan — talks about growing up in the shadow of a legend, the high point of his hoops life and his hopes for “The Last Dance.” Story, C3
MOST POPULAR
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Much of Greensboro's history, and that of America, comes from South Benbow Road
-
From parent to provider, Michael Lee Jordan was many things to many people. Until COVID-19 took that away.
-
City of Greensboro and partners will give out free face masks starting Wednesday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.