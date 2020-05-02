AP Bobcats Draft Basketball (copy)

Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan looks on during a pre-draft workout for the NBA basketball team in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, June 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) ORG XMIT: NCCB102

 Chuck Burton/

During two interviews lasting nearly an hour, former University of Illinois guard Jeffrey Jordan — the oldest son of Michael Jordan — talks about growing up in the shadow of a legend, the high point of his hoops life and his hopes for “The Last Dance.” Story, C3

Load comments