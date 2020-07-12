EDEN — David Campt said events of recent weeks and months have proven there’s no shortage of racial strife across the state and nation.
Protests over police killings and Confederate monuments continue to garner much attention with opposing sides squaring off in confrontations that have often turned violent.
Some feel the country is as divided now along racial lines as at any time in its history.
But Campt, an Eden resident and nationally-known diversity-inclusion specialist who works to help others better communicate on sensitive subjects such as race, said it’s important to remain positive.
“Sure, there’s a huge mountain to climb,” he said. “You can be happy or sad the mountain is really big. You can be happy or sad that we’re making progress on it.”
Campt, 58, comes across as something of a walking testament to the power of positive thinking — someone Norman Vincent Peale would surely have taken a liking to.
He’s 6-foot-5 and gregarious, a guy seldom accused of being at a loss for words.
An author of six books and speaker, Campt offers his techniques on inclusion, equity and race relations to large corporations across the country, working to help white people and people of color talk effectively with one another. Through that kind of communication, he hopes they’ll change their thinking about racial equity.
It’s a job Campt has committed himself to for more than 25 years. Along the way, he served on President Clinton’s Initiative on Race and as a team member on Congressman John Lewis’ treks to Selma, Ala., to solemn commemorative events at the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where in 1963 Lewis and fellow civil rights activists were brutally attacked.
Campt doesn’t mind poking fun at himself. At one point during a recent interview, he quipped, “I’m not as well-known as I should be.”
That light-hearted spirit was showcased when Campt appeared on a segment of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” in a skit where he makes points about race through humor (Google: “The White Whisperer” for a look).
Born and raised in Detroit, Campt’s ties to North Carolina and Rockingham County run deep.
His mother, Geraldine, was from Asheboro, while his father, James, is from Madison. The couple moved to Detroit not long after college and marriage as part of a migration by Black Southerners to the north in search of better jobs.
Campt’s mother taught school in Detroit while his father worked for Ford Motor Co.
Summer vacation trips to North Carolina during childhood kept Campt in touch with his large family.
His parents moved to Stoneville following their retirements and Campt eventually followed, settling in Eden in 2012 to help care for his mother who had grown ill. She died last October at the age of 90. Campt’s father, 95, still lives in Stoneville.
Campt has impressive credentials.
A Princeton University graduate, he majored in computer science. After graduation he worked for a while as editor of a computer magazine in New York City, but admits he never felt it was his calling.
He soon moved west where he earned his master’s and doctorate degrees at the University of California, Berkeley. During Campt’s second year at Berkeley, he began working as a dialogue facilitator, a decision that stemmed from a longtime interest he’d had with the subjects of race and racism.
“The pain of racism runs deep in the Black community,’’ Campt said. “The grievances run deep in the white community.”
Following the election of President Donald Trump in 2016, Campt said he realized there was a sharp division in racial views among whites.
A Washington Post poll taken about that time found that 55% of white people believed racism against white people is just as significant a social problem as racism against people of color. The other 45% said it’s a problem affecting people of color much more.
Campt calls that 55% “racism skeptics.”
And he doesn’t find the number surprising.
Campt points to last month’s actions by Mike Fulp, owner of Stokes County’s 311 Motor Speedway, who posted a racially insensitive ad on Facebook, then broke down sobbing and insisting he wasn’t racist when confronted on the matter.
“Nobody’s a racist,” Campt said. “Not even members of the Klan consider themselves racist.”
Campt is now focusing much of his work on bringing white people together to turn debate about race and racism into dialogue (thus his Twitter name, @thedialogueguy).
Campt has created an initiative known by two names: the Ally Conversation Toolkit and the White Ally Toolkit. The idea, he said, is to help white people engage other white people on the topic of racism without being judgmental or confrontational.
“People learn better when they’re relaxed,” he said.
Campt’s latest book is, “Equipping Anti-Racism Allies: Unitarian Universalist Edition.” The book’s sub-title is: “Fighting Racism … One Conversation at a Time.”
Campt’s cohort and co-author is Allison Mahaley, a former public school teacher who describes herself as a “grassroots organizer.” She strives, she said, to build support for a compassionate approach to community building. She’s also a board member of the N.C. Council of Churches.
Mahaley met Campt in 2018 and said she’s been impressed with his work from the get-go.
“A lot of Black people moved away from working with white people on racism,” she said. “David hasn’t done that.”
Mahaley said the work Campt does in the area of race relations is largely religion-based. Its foundations are simple: Love your neighbor, don’t be so harsh.
“All David’s work is along those lines,” Mahaley said. “He works to decrease the divisiveness.”
As Campt said, the mountain of racism is big and tall, but progress is being made. He noted that Mississippi lawmakers voted just days ago to remove the Confederate flag from its state flag. Soon, the statue of Robert E. Lee is expected to be removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Va.
Until recently, no one would have believed either possible, Campt said. Those are a pair of little steps, he said, that may ultimately lead to better dialogue and relations among the races.
“I like to think I might have something to do with it,” Campt said.
