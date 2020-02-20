Duke Basketball

Duke guard Cassius Stanley (2) dribbles against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

 Gerry Broome

N.C. State played like there was no tomorrow because there may not have been one for their postseason hopes. Duke absorbed a beating so thorough it was the most points it has lost by to an unranked opponent with Mike Krzyzewski as their coach. Story, C3

