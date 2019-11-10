REIDSVILLE — Marie Thomas has been a mother since she was a child.
The eldest of eight, she bathed, rocked and comforted her siblings alongside her mother, Marjorie Pinnix, growing up in Rockingham County in the 1950s.
“I never wanted children,’’ Thomas said with an ironic smile. “I wanted to go off to college, join the Air Force and travel the world.’’
But her life and her faith led her back to care giving.
Today, after raising six biological children, including two sets of fraternal twins, Thomas, 76, has made a permanent home for three foster children who won her heart.
Thomas says she’s in a race with the clock to establish a home and transportation for a trio of young women that will endure long after she is gone.
A foster parent equipped to care for even the most troubled kids, Thomas has helped nurture 14 youths over 13 years.
“Clarissa came to me when she was 7,’’ Thomas said of the first child she was compelled to adopt. “She has learning disabilities and emotional and psychological challenges which require medication and therapy. But since she’s been with me, she has really gotten better.’’
Now 16, Clarissa arrived at Thomas’s home in July 2010.
“This year, she really seems to be turning a corner,’’ Thomas said, smiling at the teen and Clarissa’s adoptive sisters, Jamie and Destiny.
Jamie, 12, who is autistic, arrived at Thomas’s door in 2015 with acute and chronic health conditions.
Destiny, now 19, was placed with Thomas in July, 2016. Failing academically, Destiny has spina bifida and many acute health issues.
Despite the physical challenges of caring for wheelchair-bound Destiny, Thomas took on the responsibility with optimism.
But without a handicap transport van, Thomas found herself in a difficult cycle of daily loading and reloading the wheelchair from her lawnmower trailer, getting Destiny to high school and doctor’s appointments.
It was as serious auto accident in April that made Thomas seriously consider her mortality and begin drafting a blueprint for the girls’ future security.
Their two most vital needs: a handicap accessible van and a house to accommodate them through adulthood.
Thomas crunched numbers and launched a GoFundMe fundraising initiative: Keep Their Hopes Alive.
With a pledge from one auto dealer for a discounted van at $39,000, Thomas said she needs to raise $155,000 to cover the vehicle and a down payment on a house.
A full-time health care worker who tends to terminally ill elderly patients, Thomas calculates that she can swing mortgage payments with such a down payment. “When I’m gone, I don’t want them to be separated.’’ Thomas said. “I’ve got to leave them in a house, so they have a house that’s paid for between the three of them.’’
