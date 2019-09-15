Teachers are often credited with having major impacts on their students.
I’m no exception. For years, I’ve told people how my third-grade teacher, Mrs. Lelia Dye, and my fifth-grade teacher, Margaret Dameron (later Hatchett), gave me much needed support in my early years.
As the child of a single mother, I faced some major issues. These two teachers took me under their wings and encouraged and guided me through those problems with love and affection, helping me overcome feelings of inadequacy.
Mrs. Dye died in 1992. Mrs. Hatchett passed away Sept. 4 in Pelham. She lived 92 fruitful years.
Over many of those years, I kept in contact with her. She loved coming to the Mayberry Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlor in Reidsville. Her son, William, and daughter, Margaret Rowland, often took her to the popular restaurant on Tuesdays or Thursdays when the soup of the day was broccoli and cheese — their mother’s favorite.
After graduating from Bartlett Yancey High School in Yanceyville, she earned her AB degree in elementary education and a minor in religious education. Her first teaching job was as a fifth-grade teacher at Lawsonville Avenue School. I was lucky enough to be one of her first students.
The young Miss Dameron was always patient and spent a lot of time one-on-one with her students. For me, she was an angel with chalk on her hands and clothes — and sometimes her nose.
Friend Betty Ward and I were small for our ages and, when Miss Dameron assigned seats, she put the two of us on the front row. I was a very shy 10-year-old who loved to read and often had an open book in the slot beneath my desk. When I finished my work, I would read. Miss Dameron told me as long as I kept up with my other work, it was no problem.
Other teachers in the past and those who came in the future often frowned on my “sneaky” reading habit, but Miss Dameron didn’t.
While I was in third grade, Mrs. Dye often took me home with her after school. I remember she lived in an upstairs apartment in a big house on Main Street. To me, those steps looked a mile high.
I remember going there as a third-grader and, when I was in fifth grade, often went there with Miss Dameron, who had developed a close friendship with Mrs. Dye.
In those days before Xerox and other copying machines, teachers used a gelatin-like substance in a metal rectangular baking pan to make copies for their students. I later learned this was called a hectograph process. A “master” copy was created and then placed on the jelled substance with the wrinkles being carefully smoothed away. After it “set,” plain paper was placed on top of it and after a few minutes, peeled away with a copy of the original on it. I recall it had a purple dye in it and all the picture outlines and words came out in purple. It was a long process, but it was the most modern.
My job was to pull up the copy and place it to one side to dry. Then, I stacked the papers neatly for the teachers to take to school. I really thought I was doing something special.
They had other things they let me do, but I can’t remember them. I think I was most impressed by that copying method.
But, in sharing these special times with me, those two teachers helped build my self-confidence.
Although no one in my family realized it, I was almost blind by the time I reached fifth grade. I held books close to read.
However, when school health officials came around a couple of times a year to give the eye tests, I always passed.
In those days, the eye test consisted of a large chart with the letter E on it in a triangular format with the top letter being the largest, of course. Students lined up and, one by one, stood a certain distance from the chart. We covered one eye, and then the other as we read the chart from top to bottom — up, down, left, right — to designate which way the letter was turned. Many of us pointed to the left or right and/or up and down.
Students were lined up by their last names, so I was always near the end since my last name was Somers. By the time it was my turn to read the chart, I knew it by heart because they never changed the way they used it. They never “jumped around” with the letters. My eyesight was “perfect” if I could read the entire chart.
However, being the astute teacher she was, Miss Dameron realized I could not see well. One day, when we were lining up to do the eye test, she moved me to the front. I objected, telling her I had to be near the back because my last name started with an “S.” But, my beloved teacher forced me to go first, telling me they were starting with the first names that day, and I was first because my name was “Ann.” I could only read the first and second lines.
Horror of horrors, I was going to have to wear glasses. Some of the other students laughed at me and called me “four eyes,” but Miss Dameron corrected them and told them my glasses made me look like a very smart student. She often told me how “cute” I was with my glasses, and soon made me feel my glasses were an enhancement.
Not only did I have those special bonds with Miss Dameron, but my grandmother, Annie Somers, made the bridesmaids’ dresses for her wedding to W.H. Hatchett in 1949.
While I was working at The Reidsville Review in the 1980s and 1990s, a young reporter by the name of John Blackwell joined our staff. A UNC journalism school graduate, he had a natural knack for writing and soon moved on to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, where he now is a business writer. I soon learned that John was the son of James and Nettie Dameron Blackwell, Margaret’s sister. I was happy to work with him since it brought back many memories and he kept me updated on his aunt.
Over the years, I stayed in contact with my favorite teacher, sometimes visiting her at her home and sometimes meeting her and W.H. at the Mayberry Shop. On one of her trips home from Santa Fe, N.M., my daughter Anna and her son Jude went with me to see her in Pelham. They, too, fell in love with her. In fact, Anna still has a beautiful piece of American Beauty crystal that was gifted to her that day.
As her health regressed, Mrs. Hatchett didn’t get to Reidsville as often, but her family still stopped and got her soup to go.
She rounded out her teaching career of 42 years at Cobb Memorial School in Caswell County and then helped her daughter, Margaret Rowland, run her dance school in Yanceyville, until she closed it as her mother’s health began failing.
Mrs. Hatchett was buried Sept. 8 at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Ruffin where she served many roles including deacon, Women of The Church, Circle # 4, Sunday School Superintendent and numerous other positions.
Thank you, Mrs. Hatchett. Your love and attention has always been appreciated, and you will always hold a special place in my memory and heart.
