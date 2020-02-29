FILE — In this April 28, 2002, file photo, Jimmie Johnson celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR auto race at California Speedway in Fontana, Calif. When Johnson won his first NASCAR Cup Series race at Fontana 18 years ago, this famously worn-out asphalt track had a whole lot less wear and tear. So did Johnson, who is visiting his home track this weekend for the last time as a full-time driver. (AP Photo/Will Lester, File)