So many of Jimmie Johnson’s best racing memories have occurred at Auto Club Speedway — about 100 miles north of his hometown. The seven-time NASCAR Cup champion is hoping to add one more in his final start at the Fontana, Calif., track. Story, B2.
MOST POPULAR
-
'American Idol' judges tell High Point native to take her audition to the street. See how she did.
-
Eden man found dead in Georgia days after going missing on hike
-
Years in the making, Publix breaks ground on Greensboro distribution center
-
Greensboro tap room closing Saturday
-
FedEx Ground will debut 'last-mile' delivery service for Triad in March
promotion
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of the Battle for Guilford's Best are inside!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.