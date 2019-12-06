Panthers Football

Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton, right, talks with quarterbacks coach Scott Turner, left, during the NFL football team’s practice in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, June 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

 Chuck Burton

The opportunity ahead of 37-year-old Scott Turner, the new Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator is a fresh one. For the first time, Turner, the Panthers’ quarterback coach since 2018 and the son of previous coordinator Norv Turner, will be responsible for calling offensive plays for the entire football game. Story, B4.

