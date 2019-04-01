At the recent North Carolina Winegrowers Association’s annual conference, Ian Taplin, professor of sociology, management and international studies at Wake Forest University, covered wine market trends.
Among his findings: Rosé is hot. And not just for the summer.
MARKET WATCH
Sales of rosé jumped significantly in 2017 and again in 2018, according to Nielsen and Forbes. A refreshing quaff that often brings white wine drinkers to red, rosé sales are projected to continue rising this year.
HISTORY AND MARKETING 101
Rosé is likely mankind’s oldest style of wine because the ancients had no knowledge of sophisticated techniques, timetables and chemistry. It is produced, bottled and sold months after harvest, generating instant cash flow while barrel wines mature.
METHODOLOGIES
It comes from red wine grapes. By crushing the grapes and leaving the juice briefly in contact with the skins — a process called limited maceration — just enough pigment is emitted to color the white juice. (Think making tea from a teabag.) Other winemakers gently press the grapes, producing a white juice colored by the red skin pigment. (Think feet stomping grapes.)
Some winemakers — many in North Carolina — leverage the saignee (sohn-yay) method. They “bleed out” several large tanks of crushed red grapes targeted for red wine production. By pouring off juice from the tank early in the process, skin-to-juice ratio rises and red wine gains more concentration, color and complexity.
AMERICAN VS. FRENCH
To produce more nuanced rosés, the French in Provence — renowned for rosé — prefer brief maceration, or gently pressing off an entire tank of grapes. They are aghast at the idea of rosé as an afterthought, a byproduct of tweaking a red wine.
But winemakers in North Carolina (as well as in Napa and Sonoma) figure if they can kill two birds with one stone, no worries.
And no apologies.
Bled-off rosé is darker, with dark fruit flavors: blackberry, black cherry, plum. Provence rosé is associated with red or white fruits: strawberry, rhubarb, honeydew melon, raspberry.
ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM
Why make rosé? Here’s a dirty little secret: Maybe the grapes were not optimal. Maybe the vines were immature. Maybe mature vines were swept by tropical storms and hurricanes just before harvest, swelling the grapes with water. Maybe deer and birds ate three-quarters of the merlot crop. What’s that old saying? When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.
RECOMMENDATIONS
2017 Piccione Rosato (Montepulciano)
2017 Raffaldini Girasole (Various Italian)
2018 RayLen Vineyards Rose (Cabernet Franc)
2017 Linville Falls Rose (Marquette)
Ed Williams began his wine journey with a French Rose d’Anjou while in college. That was a long time ago.