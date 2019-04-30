Olive, an 11-year-old black Labrador, has been a big part of Taylor’s life for a long time. She’s been around for a lot of important milestones. So Taylor knew Chris was the one when he also fell in love with Olive.
“Chris is one of the kindest people I know and he doesn’t know a stranger, but he won me over being a wonderful caregiver to Olive, my 11-year old Labrador who often needs attention,” says Taylor. “I knew he was the one for several reasons.”
To start, the couple has a lot in common. Not only do they share a love of the South and the University of Georgia, they have a history together that spans all across the map. The couple met through mutual friends when they lived in the Washington, D.C. area after they moved there for work. She admits the two were in the “friend zone” for two years before they started dating.
“We joke that Chris didn’t date across the river [the Potomac],” Taylor says.
She didn’t get the hint that Chris was hiding something when they took their annual trip to North Carolina with friends from D.C. Chris even went so far as to invite Taylor’s best friend from her time as an undergraduate at Wake Forest University — and still she didn’t catch on. Only when Chris got down on one knee on Nov. 7, 2015, did she realize that Chris was proposing. The group celebrated afterward at the Green Heron Ale House nearby.
Taylor planned their wedding from D.C. but the couple decided to marry in her hometown. They tied the knot on Sept. 17, 2016, at Revolution Mill, where the reception was also held.
“We liked the industrial feel at Revolution Mill, but also the elegance,” Taylor says.
Olive was naturally in the wedding and walked down the aisle as the flower dog right before the bride.
“It was important that Olive be a part of the ceremony since she had been by my side through so many milestones in my life,” Taylor says. “She did well that day but was very interested in jumping up on my dress to give me kisses.”
After a fun-filled and sun-soaked 10-day honeymoon to Costa Rica, the couple returned to D.C. where they work as consultants, and are now enjoying married life in their home in Alexandria, Virginia. They’re still very connected to Greensboro since Chris works with VF Corporation, headquartered here. Today, they’re both busy with their 5-month-old son named Jack.
As for Olive, she’s happy as long as she’s with her humans.