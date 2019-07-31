Start with the part you like. Doing what you enjoy first will make your brain happy — and will make you more likely to finish the task.
Set earlier deadlines. If your paper is due on Tuesday, tell yourself it’s due on Sunday, and hold yourself to it. You’ll have time to finish if an emergency arises, and you won’t have to beg your teacher for an extension or suffer the consequences for late work.
Make a to-do list. Checking off tasks as you complete them can satisfy the short-term goal of feeling productive.
Challenge your thoughts. Ask yourself if you really have to text your friend right now, or if it can wait until you take a break.
Find out why you should learn it. If it’s really hard to not procrastinate, or if you’re simply curious, ask your teacher or parent how you’ll use it in the future.