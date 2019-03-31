Restoration from the Heart

Bits of tile and plaster rain down into the bathtub in Bertha Martin’s home in Greensboro’s Oak Grove neighborhood.
Kyle Glasgow and Barry Alexander strip the wall down to the studs. Soon, they will install a walk-in shower with grab bars for the 72-year-old Martin, who gets around with a wheelchair and walker.
The bathroom is the first order of business on a multiday project that includes replacing the floor in Martin’s kitchen and hallway, ceiling repairs and some new tiles on the outside of her home. Plans are also in the works for a wheelchair ramp leading from the front porch to the driveway.
The improvements are the work of the Greensboro nonprofit Community Housing Solutions, which provides repairs and renovations for low-income homeowners throughout Guilford County.
“My sister and a friend told me about them, and they sent someone to check out the house,” says Martin, who is retired but used to work in hospitals and homes. “They said there was a whole lot that needed be done. This is great for a lot of people who can’t afford to do all this work.”
Gene Brown, president and executive director of the organization, says that in addition to making homes “warmer, drier and safer,” Community Housing Solutions also provides economic empowerment.
“If we’ve fixed a water leak, or done an energy efficiency repair, that means someone’s utility bills have come down,” he says. “Or if we build an access ramp, that allows them to get in and out of their house easily, it keeps them from falling, and that helps them save on healthcare costs. Not only are we preserving their home, but we’re allowing them to have more disposable income for other needs that they have.”
Community Housing Solutions was founded as a collaboration among several local nonprofits, including Habitat for Humanity and the Greensboro Housing Coalition. It made its first home repair in 2005, and was spun off as its own entity in 2007.
In 2017, the most recent year for which annual figures are available, the organization performed 230 repairs for 165 families.
Brown estimates that the organization spends about $1 million annually on repairs. Funding comes from local businesses, government agencies, civic organizations, faith groups and individual donations.
A licensed general contractor, Community Housing Solutions has 11 employees, six of whom work on its construction team. In 2017, about 1,000 additional people volunteered, logging roughly 6,800 hours in labor.
“We engage volunteers of all ages and all skill levels,” says Brown. “A lot of times people that donate money will volunteer for us. We’ll get volunteers from businesses, faith organizations, colleges. And we have a group of about 15 to 20 retired individuals that volunteer every week; we provide the tools and materials for them to come out and assist us.”
Water damage, Brown says, is the most common problem the organization deals with.
“A lot of that will come from a leaky roof or faulty plumbing in the bathroom or kitchen,” he says. “Often, folks will let a small leak run for a while, so not only are we fixing the leak, we might be fixing the flooring as well.”
In January the organization performed its 1,000th home repair, installing new pipes, refurbishing a kitchen, and laying a new bathroom floor for Army veteran and retired truck driver Walter McClurkin. He says he previously hired someone to fix the pipes but continued having problems.
“I didn’t have the money to get it fixed again,” McClurkin, 68, says. “So I gave [Community Housing Solutions] a call. They took care of everything. They were good. Everybody knew what to do, how to get it done. It was magnificent. They really knew what they were doing. They didn’t waste any time.”
Bertha Martin has lived in her home on Terrell Street for more than 50 years and she’s wanted to get home improvements done for a while.
“When you get a good rain, you’ll get leaks on the back porch,” she says. “Need some insulation, and the walk-in shower.”
In the bathroom, Kyle Glasgow, senior construction leader for Community Housing Solutions, and Barry Alexander, a volunteer, laid down a tarp and tore away at the wall. They were also trying to figure out how to haul away the tub, which is made of cast iron.
“You can put it on your back and carry it out,” Glasgow tells Alexander jokingly. In reality, they’ll probably just bust it up with a sledge hammer.
“It’s a lot of work, but we just plug along at it until we get it done,” Glasgow says. “It’s a good feeling to be able to help somebody like this. You can imagine what it would be like to try to climb into a tub, and how much easier it would be to just step over and sit down on a shower chair. We’re aiming to improve someone’s quality of life.”
Community Housing Solutions can be reached at (336) 676-6986. Those interested in a home repair have to provide documentation about their income. To be eligible one must live in Guilford County, own their home, be current on their property taxes and not be facing foreclosure. Also, the value of their home and land must not exceed $120,000. If a homeowner qualifies, someone from the organization will come out to assess what repairs need to be done.