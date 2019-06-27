The News & Record won two national honors in the Society for Features Journalism's 2019 Excellence-in-Features awards, announced Tuesday.
The staff won third place for best feature section. The entry included three Life sections and two Go Triad sections. The entries included articles by Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane on the "Folk behind the festival" and the Greensboro Oratorio Singers preparing to present their last "Messiah" performance, among others. News & Record editor Cindy Loman was features editor during the contest year, and Kim Mills is the Go Triad editor. The designers were Margaret Wimmer and Tim Rickard.
“The News & Record captures the goings-on in its vibrant community through its intriguing features and arts-and-entertainment pieces – whether a lifestyle story about a chorus performing ‘Messiah’ for the last time or a Halloween writing contest for students," the category judge said in the SFJ announcement. "It’s easy to see why these stories would appeal to a diverse group of readers.”
1808: Greensboro's Magazine won second place place in the niche publication category. The two winning editions were June, featuring time-traveling tourist Gen. Nathanael Greene; and the September arts issue. Loman was 1808 editor during the contest year, and the designer was Tim Myers.
The judge called 1808 “a well-done magazine with striking covers and a nice mix of shorter and longer pieces. Love the idea of looking at today’s tourism through the eyes of a Revolutionary War hero.”
The News & Record was honored in Division 1, for newspapers with circulation below 90,000. Judges' names were not included in the award announcement.