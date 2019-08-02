Father Helping Daughter
Getty Images Photo

Even if you don't want to see a tutor in person, you can still get the help you need. Here are a few websites to use when you're stuck or want to go a little beyond where you are now.

English

Paperrater.com: help with your own writing

Chompchomp.com: grammar tips and practice quizzes

Eslcafe.com: help for non-native English speakers

Writingcenter.unc.edu: handouts under “Tips and Tools”

Other Subjects

Khanacademy.org: videos and practice exercises for K-12 and college

Khanacademy.org/kids: for ages 2-6

Mathhelp.com: videos and practice exercises

Duolingo.com: learn world languages

Khanacademy.org/sat: study for the SAT

Academy.act.org: study for the ACT

