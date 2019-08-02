Even if you don't want to see a tutor in person, you can still get the help you need. Here are a few websites to use when you're stuck or want to go a little beyond where you are now.
English
Paperrater.com: help with your own writing
Chompchomp.com: grammar tips and practice quizzes
Eslcafe.com: help for non-native English speakers
Writingcenter.unc.edu: handouts under “Tips and Tools”
Other Subjects
Khanacademy.org: videos and practice exercises for K-12 and college
Khanacademy.org/kids: for ages 2-6
Mathhelp.com: videos and practice exercises
Duolingo.com: learn world languages
Khanacademy.org/sat: study for the SAT
Academy.act.org: study for the ACT