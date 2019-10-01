Whenever I visited my grandparents’ house as a kid, I checked the kitchen cabinets. It’s not that I loved food more than my grandparents — a hug and kiss when I arrived was a welcome tradition — but I had to make sure everything in the cabinets was as it should be.
Maybe I have undiagnosed OCD or maybe I’m just human, but some of my strongest memories have to do with food. Bojangles’ chicken and biscuits at Easter. Nestle Crunch bars from the candy aisle. Oreos and chocolate chip cookies from Nan and Daddy Bill’s cabinet.
Fortunately, my tastes have matured as I’ve aged. Now, I indulge in Cheesecakes by Alex and truffles at Gate City Candy Company, small plates at Gia and White + Wood, wine at Rioja! and WineStyles. And of course, there’s Crafted (both locations), M’Coul’s, Jerusalem Market, Green Valley Grill, Hops Burger Bar, and so much more.
There’s no end to all of the local, well-made food and drinks here in our city — even if some of the talent comes from elsewhere, as chef Jay Pierce mentions in his feature about Vietnamese joints (p. 10).
Consider making memories on a Greensboro food or drink tour (p. 12) or trying some of the recipes from unconventional Southern chef Matthew Register (p. 18). Journalist Eric Ginsburg shares his experiences at Lindley Park Filling Station (p. 19), and writer Lynne Brandon gets the scoop on Community Table, Greensboro’s premier farm-to-table event (p. 6).
As a fledgling homebrewer, I spoke with the guys from the Battleground Brewers Guild about their love of craft beer — and the awards they’re winning for it (p. 16). And this month, I plan to attend my first ever Men Can Cook fundraiser for the Women’s Resource Center (p. 22).
What are your favorite food and beverage memories? What local places do you frequent? Let us know on our Facebook page. We couldn’t possibly cover everything — that’s how great our City of Culture is — but this month’s issue offers a taste of what you might be missing.
Enjoy!
Kat
