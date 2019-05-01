Pets come in all shapes and forms.
For some, it’s the goldfish they’ve had for 10 years. For columnist Ed Williams, it’s his rescue dog. For other readers, it’s the blue ribbon-winning bovine in the barn. And for your interim editor, Katlyn, it’s her two cats, Clea and Rory.
And thanks to writer Lydian Averitt, we also learned that chickens make quite an entertaining backyard pet.
Regardless of the species or color, pets play a big role in a family’s dynamic — and many of us wouldn’t have it any other way. Oftentimes, our pets leave a lasting imprint on our heart; photographs keep us rooted in nostalgia and we’re often compelled to keep rescuing and provide a great quality of life.
Because we know how much pets mean to our readers, we’re pleased to release our inaugural pet issue of 1808. Inside this month’s pages, we kept our content (mostly) to all things pet related, including our monthly wedding feature.
Now, we are cognizant of the fact that not all of our readers own pets, and certainly not everyone is an animal lover. That’s alright. We still think you’ll find this month’s content entertaining and timely. Perhaps there’s something, though, that you do want to read about. We’d love to hear it. Please send your comments or story suggestions to 1808greensboro@greensboro.com.
For the fellow pet lovers in the Greensboro area, we’d love to hear from you, too! Send along your favorite pet story or photo, and maybe, you’ll get to hear one of ours.
And finally, the moment you’ve all been waiting for: The chicken crossed the road because she was afraid someone would Caesar.