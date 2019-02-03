FEBRUARY IS THE LOVE MONTH.
We love our families and our significant others. We love our cats and dogs. We love our jobs and our neighborhoods.
And we love our city.
Or, at least we hope we do.
I love Greensboro. I’ve loved it since I was a kid growing up in nearby Asheboro, bolting here on the weekends in search of stuff to do. I attended my first concert at the Greensboro Coliseum – The Jackson 5, in 1972. I watched punk rock unfold in the music dives along Tate Street in the ’80s.
During visits home while living in New York and Los Angeles in the ’90s, where I worked at Rolling Stone and MTV, I’d cruise up to Greensboro for dinner or a movie. And when my step-daughter attended UNC Greensboro in the early 2010s, her mother and I would drive here from Charlotte, where I edited Creative Loafing, to stock her fridge with goodies from the Whole Foods at Friendly Center.
I’ve come full circle: I’m back in the Triad, now serving as editor of 1808.
And I love it.
One thing’s for sure: I have some daunting dancin’ shoes to fill. Previous editor Cindy Loman has been on fire at 1808, filling these pages with compelling profiles of local chefs, artists, community leaders and other Greensboro movers and shakers. And splashy photo spreads of delicious foods that practically pop out of the book, daring you to take a bite. My aim is to continue her great work, and that of original 1808 editor Tina Firesheets, but to put a little of my own stamp into the mix, which probably means a bit more music.
You may notice a few changes this issue. Our logo is bigger and bolder, and we’re using slightly different paper and binding. We’ve also shifted our printing process to get more timely items into the calendar. Starting later this month, you’ll be getting your new 1808 on the last Sunday of the previous month.
But the stories and photos still have the feel of the 1808 you know and, well… love.
Happy Valentine’s.
Mark Kemp