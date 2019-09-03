Sept. 5-8
BOOKMARKS FESTIVAL OF BOOKS
The annual Winston-Salem festival, now in its 15th year, features readings, discussions, signings, workshops, storytelling, and more. Hear local authors Val Nieman, Michael Parker, Jacob Paul, and Joe Mills. In addition to the all-day festival on Sept. 7, Bookmarks will hold several events like a birthday bash on Sept. 6 at the Ramkat. bookmarksnc.org
Sept. 6-8
N.C. FOLK FESTIVAL
The festival, which used to be the National Folk Festival, draws over 150,000 people to downtown Greensboro each year. Explore a wide variety of cultures through music, dance, crafts, food, and fun. The culinary fundraiser on Sept. 4 and weekend passes to the Lounge area are the only ticketed aspects of the free festival. ncfolkfestival.com
ROLLER DERBY PLAYOFFS
If you haven’t seen roller derby before, you’re missing out on a hidden gem in our local culture! The Greensboro Roller Derby hosts the international playoffs Sept. 6-8 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds with teams from all around the country and from other nations, including Finland, France, and Argentina. Advance tickets are available at their website; $15 evening tickets are available on Groupon. Kids 10 and under are free. wftda.com/tournaments
Sept. 6
FIRST FRIDAY
6-9 p.m. See music, art, dance, and other entertainment on Elm Street. The drum circle is back at Center City Park, and Oscar Oglethorpe Eyewear hosts a Harry Potter–themed Back-to-Hogwarts celebration. firstfridaygreensboro.org
Sept. 10
INTRODUCTION TO SEWING MACHINES
6-8 p.m. Delve into the fabric arts by learning how to use a sewing machine. The workshop is free, but space is limited. Greensboro Central Library, 219 N. Church St. library.greensboro-nc.gov
Sept. 13
WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
7:30 p.m. See the classic play, on which the movie starring Elizabeth Taylor is based. It’s a night full of booze and interpersonal conflict. Tickets are $15-55, with previews Sept. 8-12. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm Street, GSO. triadstage.org
Sept. 21
THE BIG SWEEP
9 a.m. to noon. Make Greensboro beautiful again by cleaning up litter with Greensboro Beautiful. Afterward, eat free pizza for your hard work. Bags, gloves, and safety supplies are provided. greensborobeautiful.org
Sept. 22
ANDES MANTA
2 p.m. From the lyrical tunes of the quena (Andean flute) to the haunting tones of the six-foot pan pies, the music of Andes Manta is an experience that never fails to bring audiences to their feet. Presented in conjunction with the High Point Community Concert Association. Tickets are $10-20. High Point residents and groups of 10 or more receive $5 off. High Point Theater, 220 E. Commerce Avenue. 336-887-3001. highpointtheatre.com
Sept. 26
SPIRIT! DANCE OF AFRICA
7-8:30 p.m. See the vibrant styles of dance and experience the legacy of African culture with the Suah African Dance Theatre. This professional touring African drum and dance company performs tribal beats and the roots of hip-hop. Free. Greensboro Central Library. 219 N. Church Street. library.greensboro-nc.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.