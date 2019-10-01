Oct. 1-31
PUMPKINS AT RUDD FARM
Scour the field and yard patches for your holiday gourds at Rudd Farm this month. Be sure to call ahead to see if they have started selling. 336-621-1264. 4021 Hicone Rd., Greensboro. ruddfarm.com
Oct. 5
MEN CAN COOK
5:30-8:30 p.m. The 18th annual Men Can Cook benefits the Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro. Help them reach their $100,000 goal by sampling the wares of 50 community male volunteers. Joshua West provides entertainment, and a silent auction features over 200 items. Tickets are available online and at the door for $40 ($10 for children 10 and under). Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. womenscentergso.org
TASTE CAROLINA WINE FESTIVAL
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Join the Greensboro Jaycees for an afternoon of wine tasting, music, food trucks, and more. For over 12 years, the Taste Carolina Wine Festival has brought dozens of area wineries together for a day of fun. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $35 for early admission. 300 Commerce Pl., Greensboro. jaycee.org
Oct. 6
ART IN THE ARBORETUM
Noon-5 p.m. Both people and animals can make art at Greensboro Beautiful’s Art in the Arboretum. At this family friendly event, visitors can also see live entertainment on three stages, learn more about bees and butterflies, buy plants from local garden centers, and eat at two food courts. Free. Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Dr. greensborobeautiful.org
Oct. 9
SPOOKY SCIENCE
4-5 p.m. Get excited for Halloween by participating in STEAM experiments like boo bubbles, ghost rockets, and ectoplasmic slime. For children in Kindergarten to fifth grade. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Rd., Greensboro. library.greensboro-nc.gov
Oct. 12-13
ARTSTOCK ARTISTS STUDIO TOUR
The 22nd annual Artstock features 18 local artists’ work at 11 locations throughout Greensboro. A diversity of media are represented, including oil, watercolor, acrylic, sculpture, pottery, and mixed media. The tour begins Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and continues Sunday 1-5 p.m. See a list of artists and sites online. Free. artstocktour.com
Oct. 14
ADULT COOKING: GOOD AND CHEAP
6:30-8:30 p.m. Healthy eating doesn’t have to be expensive, and cheap food doesn’t have to be boring. Learn tips and tricks for eating affordably and deliciously in this interactive class. $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers. Greensboro Children’s Museum, 220 N. Church St. gcmuseum.com
Oct. 26
BARBECUE FESTIVAL
8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Tie on your bib for the annual Lexington Barbecue Festival. The event stretches across ten blocks of Main Street and features eight stages of entertainment and over 300 exhibitors. It’s been recognized as a Top Ten Food Festival in America. Free. barbecuefestival.com
GHOULASH! HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL
2-6 p.m. Have some Halloween fun in downtown Greensboro with the Greensboro Youth Council. Enjoy bounce houses, a pumpkin patch, costume contests, a cemetery walk, a haunted house, and more. Free parking is available in the Church Street and Davie Street parking decks, and activities take place in the Greensboro Cultural Center, Center City Park, and LeBauer Park. Free. greensboro-nc.gov
Nov. 2
PIGSTOCK
Noon-5 p.m. Join the nine Greensboro Rotary clubs for their 7th annual Pigstock barbecue competition. Listen to live bluegrass music while pigging out on smoked pork, ribs, brisket, chicken, sides, desserts, and more. The event is all-you-can-eat-and-drink and supports the Children of Vietnam and Rotarians Unite to Stop Hunger. Tickets are $30-40. Shooting Star Horse Farm, 5624 Davis Mill Rd., Greensboro. pigstock2019tix.eventbee.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.