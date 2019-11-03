1

"Moses" visits the Jewish Festival at Temple Emanuel.

 Temple Emanuel Photo

Nov. 1

GTCC PIE SALE

Save time this Thanksgiving and enjoy delicious pies from the GTCC Hospitality, Culinary, and Food Truck Club. Pies are only $10 (cash or checks only) and include pecan, pumpkin, and apple. Orders are accepted through Nov. 18. Pie pickup is Nov. 26 from 12-6 p.m. Find the order form on the GTCC homepage, or pick one up at the Koury Hospitality building, room 267. 601 E. Main St., Jamestown. gtcc.edu

Nov. 3

JEWISH FESTIVAL

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Join Temple Emanuel for a sampling of Jewish food, music, culture, and more at the annual Jewish Festival. Tour the Temple, purchase artisan crafts, savor baked goods, and nosh on food like Kosher hot dogs, noodle kugel, and bagels with lox. A kids’ zone will offer inflatables, face painting, and other activities. 1129 Jefferson Rd., Greensboro. gsojfest.org

ALL SAINTS LABYRINTH WALK

4-5:30 p.m. Calm your holiday nerves with a meditative labyrinth walk. A prayer/meditation will begin the session. Participants are free to walk the outdoor stone labyrinth at their own pace. Labyrinth Keepers will be on hand to guide visitors’ walks and answer questions. Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., Greensboro. facebook.com/labyrinthjourney2019

Nov. 7

“BORN A CRIME” BOOK DISCUSSION

7 p.m. Catch up on your reading goals by joining library staff for a discussion of their One City, One Book selection, “Born a Crime.” Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” details his mixed-race childhood in South Africa, which is by turns serious, unnerving, hilarious, and heart-warming. See all book discussions on the library’s events page. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., Greensboro. library.greensboro-nc.gov

Nov. 9

N.C. DANCE FESTIVAL

8 p.m. See the innovative and moving works of the N.C. Dance Festival’s winning choreographers, including Greensboro-based Clarice Young and Christine Bowen Stevens. Young’s work, “re(belle),” reflects on self-identity in the modern world while Bowen Steven’s work, “2078,” explores group dynamics through abstraction and realism. Other choreography will be featured at GreenHill Gallery on Nov. 8. Greensboro Cultural Center, Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. danceproject.org

Nov. 10

HAND TO HAND HOLIDAY MARKET

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Greensboro’s largest indie craft fair is a holiday-season staple, drawing artisans and buyers from all over our region. Talk to the artists, buy some handmade goods, and participate in this little bit of community. WAMRev Gallery, 1250 Revolution Mill Dr., Greensboro. handtohandmarket.com

Nov. 14

DIY GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS

5 p.m. The Central Library’s Teen Makerspace staff shows teens ages 13-18 how to make their own brown sugar and honey facial scrubs to give as homemade gifts for the holidays. This is the first in a series. Call 336-373-2046 to register. Central Library, 219 N. Church St, Greensboro. library.greensboro-nc.gov

Nov. 18

THE GREAT WAGON ROAD

10-11:30 a.m. Listen to Jim Dodson, publisher of O. Henry magazine, talk about his forthcoming book, “The Great Wagon Road: Travels Along America’s First Immigrant Highway,” at the Greensboro History Museum Guild’s monthly meeting. Free and open to the public. Refreshments and social time begin at 10 a.m., with the program at 10:30. First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. 336-273-6491. greensborohistory.org

Nov. 20

MERRY MERRY MARKET

9 a.m.-8 p.m. Get a head start on holiday shopping at the Merry Merry Market, which features 55 local businesses that make or design their own products. Parking is free, and admission is $5; teachers and nurses receive $2 off with current work ID. A portion of admission proceeds and snack booth sales benefit Backpack Beginnings. Revolution Mill Events Center, 900 Revolution Mill Dr., Greensboro. facebook.com/merrymarketgso

Nov. 30

NANOWRIMO WRITE-IN

Noon-3 p.m. Those participating in National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) can make a big push today to reach their 50,000-word goals. Scuppernong Books’ NaNoWriMo write-in gives authors the chance to meet their goals together. Free. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro.

