Before and After: Two Historic Home Renovations

Pure Craftsmanship
Some three-child couples, busy with daytime desk jobs and nighttime kids’ ballgames, might be intimidated by turning a 102-year-old house into their dream home.
Not Holly and Trevor Nuttall.
Holly, armed with knowledge gained from a childhood spent helping her handy parents and an adulthood honing her skills on home-improvement projects, sees an opportunity where some might see a headache.
“I grew up in an old house,” she says. “I used to come home from school and find my parents working on a project. I’d go help, and they taught me things. Now, I can take a sledgehammer and just go to it.”
“’HGTV,’ her daughter Audrey adds, confidentially, revealing her mom’s other source of inspiration. “It’s her favorite thing.”
As backup muscle and family chef, husband Trevor provides a helping hand — and a hot meal at the end of the adventure.
This spring, the Nuttalls will test their skills on the 1916 Craftsman foursquare they purchased in the historic Dunleath (formerly Aycock) neighborhood. Leaving Lake Jeanette suburbia behind, Holly, Trevor and kids Samantha, 20, Audrey, 10, and Hayden, 7, will move in and start tackling projects they admit will take years to finish, doing most of the work themselves.
When the family went to look at the house, they liked it right away. Hayden loved the “giant” basement, with its 6-foot ceilings and plenty of room for toys. Audrey liked her new room — not too big — and the house’s “home-y” feel. Trevor liked the convenience to downtown and the greenway, and the neighborhood’s community spirit.
Holly liked the potential.
Although most of the changes will be cosmetic, the Nuttalls plan to redo the 2,255-square-foot house in almost every way. Out will go the vinyl siding, the metal kitchen cabinets and an interior wall or two.
In will come period-appropriate hardwood restorations and décor in keeping with its designation on the National Registry of Historic Homes.
Craftsman homes, named for the Arts and Crafts movement that flourished in Europe and America in the early 1900s, emphasized traditional craftsmanship using simple forms. At one point, the homes became such classics that they could be built from a kit in a mail-order catalog.
Now more than a century old, this particular Craftsman house’s next phase will fall into the Nuttalls’ capable hands.
“We want to restore it to its former beauty and keep its history,” Holly says. “When you do all the design and the work, you can say, ‘Man, I did that. And it looks awesome.’”
The Art of Innkeeping
In the mid-2000s, as a UNCG music professor, James Keith would stroll by the stately 1906 Colonial Revival mansion on Mendenhall Street with his wife Amanda.
“I’m going to buy that house someday,” he would tell her.
Now, the Keiths own a thriving bed and breakfast in that very home, combining restoration and preservation to give the 7,000-square-foot Westerwood beauty the utility of a modern house with a grand, turn-of-the-century feel. In doing this, they have raised innkeeping to an art form.
“I always wanted to be an innkeeper and have a place that hosted music,” says James Keith, who now serves as the music director at First Presbyterian Church on Elm Street. “Here, I get to do both.”
All of the furnishings are period-correct, as are the beveled glass windows, hardwood floors and eight fireplaces. But the plumbing, HVAC and electrical work — the “infrastructure,” as Keith calls it — are all thoroughly modern. He does much of the restoration work himself, consulting with architects and historic preservation experts.
The fine line between restoration and preservation, he says, makes the work as much art as construction.
Take the third floor, for example, which the Keiths recently restored into an expansive lobby and two large suites. At some point, a ceiling had been added over the hallway and through the lobby, obscuring the intricate beveled glass of the windows around the door to the third-floor balcony.
The Keiths removed much of the ceiling, opening up the space to light again. But they left some of the original rafters exposed. Those rafters showcase the house’s original sturdy construction, adding an almost modern, angular look to the third floor.
“To me, that’s preservation — originally, the rafters wouldn’t have been as visible, so we didn’t restore it exactly the way it was before. But if we had covered them over, people would never have gotten to see how well-made this place is,” Keith says. “You can’t find construction like this anymore.”
The Keiths always knew the home was a gem of historic preservation. Built in 1909 for Harden Thomas Martin, a merchant from Rockingham County, the house remained in the Martin family until 1973, when Greensboro businessman Charles Forrester bought it. From 1998 to 2007, the house was operated as a bed and breakfast by Win and Ann Milam, who completed a full-scale restoration. When the Keiths bought the house in 2016, it was private residence again.
In addition to being busy innkeepers, the Keiths are patrons of the arts. On their watch, the home has become a haven for artists and musicians of all genres.
In the expansive third-floor lobby, Greensboro visual artist and photographer Scott Neely hangs his paintings. He’s there two days a week, painting and chatting with guests as the inn’s artist-in-residence.
In the front parlor, a jazz guitarist drops in once a week to entertain for a wine-tasting event. Sometimes, he brings friends for impromptu jam sessions.
Arts groups, including the Greensboro Symphony and the Music for a Great Space chamber music program, use the house and the backyard stage for fundraisers and gatherings.
To the Keiths, it’s all part of the art of preserving history.