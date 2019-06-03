Summer finally arrives this month, and you know what that means — it’s going to get hot, really hot. And on those days when the mercury rises and the humidity makes the air feel like a steaming bowl of soup, you’re going to need some relief.
But don’t worry — we’ve got you. Whether you’re a kid or just a kid at heart, adventurous or a couch potato, we’ve assembled a list of five of the coolest ways to beat the heat in Greensboro this summer. There’s something for anyone who just wants to chill.
1. Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe’s Daredevil Drop
Wet ’n Wild Emerald Pointe waterpark has no shortage of aquatic activities designed to refresh on even the hottest day. But the sure bet is the Daredevil Drop — a thriller of a waterslide that guarantees to chill you to the core. If the water doesn’t lower your temp, then the rush of dropping 76 feet down the open-air shoot (and the accompanying free falling sensation), certainly will. For the less adventurous, the entire park is full of pools, sprinklers, and waterslides.
For a full list of park attractions and more, visit emeraldpointe.com.
2. Greensboro Children’s Museum’s Water Wonders
The newest exhibit at the Greensboro Children’s Museum makes science cool — literally. In the Water Wonders area, kids can get a feel for the power of water while playing fun games that manipulate it. Little ones can go fishing with magnetized sea creatures, build structures to redirect currents, and crank a spinning a contraption that sends colorful balls into a glass-encased whirlpool. And don’t worry — there are plastic aprons and hand dryers nearby to prevent and cleanup messes. After exploring Water Wonders, stay cool in the air conditioning and check out the other exhibits.
For more details, visit gcmuseum.com.
3. Ice Queen
There is no shortage of places to get ice cream in town, but few as cool as the Ice Queen trucks. Run by the Ice Queen herself, Christine Catania, the pair of dessert-mobiles — dubbed Snowflake and Shortycake, naturally — serve up everything from simple scoops to their signature “sammiches.” Sammich options range from the “Plain Jane” — one flavor of ice cream between one type of cookie — to decadent concoctions like the “Fancy Pants,” with strawberry cheesecake and cookies ‘n cream ice cream on white chocolate macadamia nut cookies. And if you’re headed to the Greensboro Coliseum, be sure to check out the Ice Queen’s stand along the main concourse.
To see the full menu and where the trucks will be next, visit icequeenicecream.com.
4. Thirsty Thursday
Summer and baseball just go together. And the coolest night to head to First National Bank Field is Thursday for Thirsty Thursday with the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Throughout the season, Hoppers fans can wet their parched whistle with $1 sodas and waters, along with discounted draft beers ($2 for domestics, $3 for crafts, including an array of hometown Natty Greene’s brews).
For the game schedule and to buy tickets, visit milb.com/greensboro.
5. Summer movies and Carolina Kids Club
There’s nothing like settling into a dark, air-conditioned theater with something cold and fizzy to sip on while taking in a show. And if you’re not one for the crowds of the local multiplex, the Carolina Theatre has just the thing — summer movies and the Carolina Kids Club. You can catch classics like “Jaws” on June 11, while morning kiddie shows include “The Incredibles,” “Coco,” and the sure-to-chill “Frozen.” Carolina Kids Club screenings also include live entertainment on stage before the movie, as well as fun activities in the lobby. Tickets for movies are $6-$7, and Kids Club admission is $5 and includes a snack pack.
For the full lineup and to buy tickets, visit carolinatheatre.com.
