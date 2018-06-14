A former Greensboro mayor, Jim Melvin, once described the hard road to prosperity as “a marathon with hurdles.”
And we’re not running it by ourselves.
When you’re a city scuffling to maintain your spot in the pecking order of peer metros, all of them jockeying to be noticed, the race never ends.
So it doesn’t come as any comfort the city’s long-held No. 3 ranking in population among North Carolina’s top municipalities is in jeopardy. If current trends hold, Greensboro will slip to No. 4 behind Durham by 2026, according to U.S. Census data and a News & Record analysis. This is not exactly a shocking development. The Triangle has been a hot spot for growth for years with its formidable cluster of research universities, as well as one of the state’s crown jewels in mind power and money power, Research Triangle Park. But it’s sobering, all the same. And it matters.
“People vote with their feet,” says Keith Debbage, a joint professor of geography and sustainable tourism and hospitality at UNC-Greensboro. “People move, by and large, to more, not less, attractive places.”
Healthy population growth also has the practical effect of expanding the tax base.
After the decline of the textile, tobacco and furniture industries delivered a gut punch that nearly floored the city, Greensboro is still finding its way. The good news is that some local leaders saw this coming. In 2001, a consultant, McKinsey and Co., warned them that the city was listing and might drift into irrelevance if it didn’t do something. Commissioned by a coalition of local foundations, the McKinsey report described this community with a backhanded comment: We were “pleasantly mediocre.” And it told us what should have been obvious: Adopt a sense of urgency. Recognize and leverage your assets. And get to work.
Since then the city has made some promising inroads. Just a few reasons to be hopeful:
The Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. This 1,900-acre tract failed to lure a $1.6 billion Toyota/Mazda plant but did raise this region’s national profile by placing second. When the next opportunity comes, it will be ready.
The airport. Underused and underappreciated, PTI Airport still attracts business and industry (Debbage calls it “Megasite Jr.”). As part of a rebranding push, airport leaders want to change its name to something else. How about “Indispensable”?
Downtown’s upturn. Two new hotels, the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, the Project Slugger building and whatever becomes of the News & Record site are only a few of the reasons to be optimistic.
Gateway University Research Park. The joint venture between N.C. A&T and UNC-Greensboro marries cutting-edge research with business applications and is expanding.
Higher education. Toss a handful of gravel in Greensboro, and you’re likely to hit a college or a university … or a law school — all of which are magnets for young people, smart people and good jobs.
FedEx. The shipping hub at the airport continues to play a role in economic development, including a new $150 million Amazon distribution center that appears headed for Kernersville.
Finally, in 2001, Greensboro competed with its neighbors and often with itself. Within this city alone were no fewer than nine separate economic development organizations. Now those efforts have been streamlined and combined. We get along with our neighbors. We’re smarter, more nimble and built to grow.
Which is to say: Bring it on, Durham.