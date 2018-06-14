The June 9 letters to the editor need some push back and dose of reality.
Steve Salkow thinks the Mueller investigation is a charade? His letter appears in the same week that obstruction-of-justice/witness-tampering charges were filed against Trump’s campaign manager. A new indictment was unsealed against his Russian spy business partner. As for “no-collusion” claims, is Trump’s desire to invite Russia back to the G-7 a payback? The un-American disgrace is Donald J. Trump.
William Warner thinks that Mueller is acting above the law instead of Trump? Unless he has been under a rock, Warner must know that Trump just said he could pardon himself. Trumpers claim Democrats are behind the special counsel, yet Trump appointee Rod Rosenstein hired a fellow Republican.
It’s not realistic to think that pro-Trump Republicans would staff this nonpartisan investigation. And following the money will give us the answers.
Last, Warner brings up the dossier “paid for by the DNC.” The media do a disservice if this is not corrected; Republicans initially funded this document, which has turned out to be quite factual.
Bob Lowe
Greensboro