GREENSBORO — Police charged a Belews Creek woman with DWI after a vehicle hit and critically injured a pedestrian Wednesday night.
Kaitlyn Danielle Kennedy was also charged with careless and reckless driving and driving while license revoked, police said in a news release.
Derrick Lavelle Anderson of Greenwood, South Carolina, was in critical condition, EMS said after the crash.
Investigators told WXII-Channel 12 Anderson was crossing Big Tree Way when he was hit.
Police responded about 7:50 p.m. to the Waffle House at 4302 Big Tree Way for a reported accident.
Media outlets reported the vehicle hit the restaurant after striking the pedestrian.
