RALEIGH — Who is the dumbest criminal in the world?
Wallace Bradsher, the former district attorney for Person and Caswell counties, argued on Wednesday it would be him. That is, if jurors believed the stories that he stripped former employee Cindy Blitzer of her duties after learning the State Bureau of Investigation was investigating both of them for falsifying timecards.
"If you believe that, I must be the dumbest criminal in the world," Bradsher told jurors during his closing arguments.
Bradsher is on trial this week in Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh for collaborating with former Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer in a plan to steal state funds. Investigators believe the two district attorneys hired each other's wives in a scheme that allowed Cindy Blitzer to take $48,000 in unearned salary as Bradsher's investigator. She told jurors last week she collected six months of pay while taking nursing classes in High Point.
But Wake County Assistant District Attorney Patrick Latour, who is prosecuting the case, said if the Blitzers made up their stories, they would have admitted to committing crimes just to frame Bradsher.
"If you really think about it, if what they're telling you is a lie, in reality, Wallace Bradsher is not the dumbest crook in the world — they are," Latour told jurors.
Bradsher, who is representing himself, clutched a Bible in his left hand as he stood before jurors and said he didn't know his former employee was going to school when she was supposed to be working.
"I did not intend to commit a criminal offense," Bradsher said. "I do concede I failed from a management standpoint and I left that office."
Both Bradsher and Blitzer resigned from their elected positions in 2017 at the height of the SBI investigation.
"Who got in bed with Craig and Cindy Blitzer on Day One?" Latour asked. "Birds of a feather flock together and if they're terrible people he's right there with them."
Latour used his closing arguments to answer a question people have asked since news of the SBI investigation broke: What was Bradsher's motive?
Latour said it was to keep Brasher's wife, Pamela, employed by moving her into Blitzer's office until he could get an exemption from the State Ethics Commission to allow her to be on his payroll, which is against state law.
"The only person trying to skirt the ethics rule is the defendant," Latour said.
Latour argued when that didn't work, Bradsher's wife quit.
But then, Latour said, Bradsher blackmailed Craig Blitzer into hiring his legal assisant, Tyler Henderson. If he didn't, Bradsher would fire Cindy Blitzer.
In court, Henderson testified that he continued working for Bradsher, but was actually on Blitzer's payroll.
Latour reminded jurors that they learned through testimony that getting Henderson on Blitzer's payroll allowed Bradsher to hire another employee for his office — something he had wanted to do since the state had made cuts to his staff.
"He does have financial incentive," Latour said.
Jurors looked stunned Wednesday morning when they learned the trial had reached a point where they would decide Bradsher's fate.
When jury selection began, prospective jurors were warned the trial could stretch into late July. Bradsher placed more than 120 people on his witness list and had put up a fight in the months leading up to the trial about who would serve as judge and prosecutor. Bradsher was able to convince two attorneys to step aside, giving Latour less than 24 hours to prepare himself as the lead prosecutor on the case.
Latour rested his case Tuesday afternoon.
On Wednesday morning, Bradsher told Judge Paul Ridgeway that he wouldn't be able to present evidence because of a decision the judge made Tuesday — a decision that would've made for compelling, if not awkward, viewing. Ridgeway told Bradsher that if he chose to testify, he would require the former district attorney to ask himself questions — and then answer them — allowing Latour to object if needed.
Jurors were sent home and told to report back at 9:30 a.m. today for instructions before they begin deliberations.