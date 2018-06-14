Kick off the start of summer with a series of sun salutations.
Plant your bare feet firmly in the lush grass of the Greensboro Arboretum’s Serenity Garden. Close your eyes and bend your ear to the gentle strains of a harp nearby.
Now that you’re grounded in the moment and receptive to what comes your way, you’re ready for the 14th annual Greensboro Summer Solstice.
The actual day of the solstice is June 21, but that’s a mere technicality. To get into the spirit of it, you need only to enter the Arboretum two days later on June 23.
That’s where you’ll encounter fairies galore, mermaids, living statues and a New Orleans-style parade. The evening concludes with belly dancing and performances from aerialists and fire dancers.
But if all of that is too mystical for you, then at least go for the food and music. A Thai and Lao food truck (Thai Box Zing) from the Triangle area and a Filipino food truck from Durham will make the road trip east to the Gate City that day. For more mainstream options, look out for Downtown Dogs, PorterHouse burgers, shaved and Italian ice, funnel cakes and gourmet cotton candy.
The festival, which has drawn up to 10,000 people, got its start in 2005 on a much smaller scale at Bicentennial Garden. Susan Sassmann, its leading organizer — dubbed “the head fairy” — said it’s now a major production. Planning begins in January. They have event sponsors, more than 250 volunteers and a small paid staff, or “fairy dream team.”
Attendees 13 and older pay a $5 entry fee, which helps pay for the 100 musicians and performers — many of whom are based outside of Greensboro.
Through the years, expansions have included more food trucks and vendors (a total of 133 this year), additional performance stages, the sale of beer and wine, access to ATMs in the park. This year, there are even more activities for children, including a mobile gem mining vendor and a pirate ship.
Sassmann said there’s something else that’s different this year — a focus on the concept of making the event an “organic festivity.” It means that the more that people can interact with one another, the more memorable it is.
“Turning spectators into participants elevates the experience and creates bonding in the crowd,” Sassmann said.
Nothing riles her more than seeing people at events paying more attention to their cell phones than engaging in what’s going on around them.
Solstice entertainment and vendors were vetted and recruited intentionally to give people a chance to participate in some way. The festival begins with an invitation to join yoga practitioners in a round of sun salutations with Mind Body Fitness studio.
In an area called Pixie Glen, children can make several things, including fairy crowns. Anyone can join the Parasol Parade featuring the Second Line Stompers, a New Orleans-style jazz band and enormous puppets from Paperhand Puppet Intervention.
Body artists will offer henna, face painting and tinsel hair extension services. And at the end of night, belly dancers will encourage audience participation just before the fire finale.
“Our community needs things like this,” Sassmann said recently. “We need to come together in a beautiful space and celebrate the gifts of nature and friends and sunshine and all the things we don’t pay attention to on a day to day basis.”